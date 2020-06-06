Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala reports 108 new cases of COVID-19

Hundred-eight new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Kerala, taking the number of active cases in the State to 1,029, said the Health Department on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 06-06-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 19:37 IST
Kerala reports 108 new cases of COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), June 6: Hundred-eight new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Kerala, taking the number of active cases in the State to 1,029, said the Health Department on Saturday.

According to the Health Department, 762 people have recovered from the infection in the State so far. Fatalities stand at 14, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

According to the MoHFW, India has 1,15,942 active COVID-19 cases and 6,642 people have succumbed to the virus so far. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

ArogyaSetu remains among top 10 downloaded apps globally in May: NITI Aayog CEO Kant

Aarogya Setu, a government app developed for tracking COVID-19 patients, retained its position as one of the top 10 downloaded mobile apps in the world in May, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Saturday. The Centre has made the app mandat...

Shopping malls, religious places not to open in Gurgaon, Faridabad: Hry Minister Anil Vij

Shopping malls and places of worship will not reopen for the public in Gurgaon and Faridabad districts, which have been worst-hit by COVID-19, for the time being, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on Saturday. However, malls and religious...

Eastern Ladakh standoff: Indian and Chinese armies hold Lt-General-level talks

Indian and Chinese armies on Saturday held high-level military talks with a positive approach, signalling an intent to end their month-long bitter standoff in mountainous eastern Ladakh through peaceful dialogue, people aware of the develop...

Delhi records 1,320 fresh coronavirus cases taking tally to over 27K; death toll climbs to 761: Authorities.

Delhi records 1,320 fresh coronavirus cases taking tally to over 27K death toll climbs to 761 Authorities....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020