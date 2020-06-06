Kerala reports 108 new cases of COVID-19
Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), June 6: Hundred-eight new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Kerala, taking the number of active cases in the State to 1,029, said the Health Department on Saturday.
According to the Health Department, 762 people have recovered from the infection in the State so far. Fatalities stand at 14, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).
According to the MoHFW, India has 1,15,942 active COVID-19 cases and 6,642 people have succumbed to the virus so far. (ANI)
