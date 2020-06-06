Left Menu
Maha sees 2,739 new COVID-19 cases; death toll nears 3,000

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 20:17 IST
Maharashtra on Saturday reportedspike of 2,739 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall casecount to 82,968 while the death toll rose by 120 to 2,969,state Health department said

A total of 2,234 patients were discharged in the day,pushing the tally of the recovered cases to 37,390 so far, astatement said

The state now has 42,609 active cases, it said, addingthat a total of 5,37,124 samples have been tested so far.

