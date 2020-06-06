Weeks ahead of retirement, Mumbai Rly cop dies of COVID-19

Weeks ahead of retirement, Mumbai Rly cop dies of COVID-19PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-06-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 20:26 IST
A 58-year-old assistant subinspector attached to Dombivali railway police in Thanedistrict died of COVID-19 on Saturday, an official said
The ASI, who was on leave from May 11 to June 4, wasadmitted in Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai after he testedpositive for novel coronavirus on May 29, Inspector SatishPawar of Dombivali railway police station said
"He was on ventilator support for the past few daysand died today at the hospital. He was set to retire on June30. He stayed with his family in Ghatkopar in Mumbai," theofficial added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- Dombivali
- COVID
- Seven Hills Hospital
- Ghatkopar
ALSO READ
Home delivery of liquor permitted in Mumbai except in containment zones; over-the-counter sale not allowed: civic body.
Mumbai, May 22 (PTI)
Mumbai Police Head Constable dies of COVID-19
Mumbai: Liquor home delivery allowed in non-containment zones
Association of Medical Consultants, Mumbai opposes BMC's directions for physical examination before COVID-19 swab tests