Weeks ahead of retirement, Mumbai Rly cop dies of COVID-19

A 58-year-old assistant subinspector attached to Dombivali railway police in Thanedistrict died of COVID-19 on Saturday, an official said

The ASI, who was on leave from May 11 to June 4, wasadmitted in Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai after he testedpositive for novel coronavirus on May 29, Inspector SatishPawar of Dombivali railway police station said

"He was on ventilator support for the past few daysand died today at the hospital. He was set to retire on June30. He stayed with his family in Ghatkopar in Mumbai," theofficial added.