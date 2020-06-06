Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taking necessary steps to keep Goa safe from COVID-19, people should 'stay calm': Vishwajit Rane

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit P Rane on Saturday urged people to "stay calm" amid the surge in COVID-19 tally and said that the government is taking all necessary measures to keep the coastal state safe.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 06-06-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 20:33 IST
Taking necessary steps to keep Goa safe from COVID-19, people should 'stay calm': Vishwajit Rane
State Health Minister Vishwajit P Rane (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit P Rane on Saturday urged people to "stay calm" amid the surge in COVID-19 tally and said that the government is taking all necessary measures to keep the coastal state safe. "With the recent upsurge of COVID-19 cases in the state, I would like to make a humble appeal to the people of the state to remain calm while the government is taking all the necessary measures to keep Goa safe," said Vishwajit P Rane in a message posted on his Facebook.

"We are geared up to tackle the local transmission in Mangor Hill and we are also doing contact tracing. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant along with our team and Secretary Health, Chief Secretary and frontline workers are working round the clock to ensure the safety of our citizens," he added. On Monday, Goa Health Secretary Nila Mohanan declared Mangor Hills as the containment zone after a man and his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Union Health Ministry's latest bulletin, Goa has reported 196 COVID-19 positive cases so far. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian courts adopting technology in forward-thinking manner: Niti Aayog CEO

Indian courts are quickly adopting technology in a sustainable and forward-thinking manner, and each arm of the Indian system is working towards a solution-driven future, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Saturday. Kant said one of the mo...

Nepal's House of Representatives likely to adopt controversial amendment for new map on June 9

Nepals House of Representatives is set to adopt a constitutional amendment on June 9 for a new political map that includes areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura claimed by it, Nepal media reports said. The constitutional amendment, o...

Victory Five, Royal Never Give Up win LPL Summer Split openers

Royal Never Give Up and Victory Five posted 2-0 sweeps Saturday on the second day of competition in Chinas League of Legends Pro League 2020 Summer Split. RNG defeated Oh My God and Victory Five took down Dominus Esports.The opening week co...

GRAPHIC-What U.S. police are shooting at protesters

Police across the United States are using a variety of weapons on protesters during demonstrations against the death of an unarmed black man in police custody. George Floyd died as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020