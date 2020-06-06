Taking necessary steps to keep Goa safe from COVID-19, people should 'stay calm': Vishwajit Rane

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit P Rane on Saturday urged people to "stay calm" amid the surge in COVID-19 tally and said that the government is taking all necessary measures to keep the coastal state safe. "With the recent upsurge of COVID-19 cases in the state, I would like to make a humble appeal to the people of the state to remain calm while the government is taking all the necessary measures to keep Goa safe," said Vishwajit P Rane in a message posted on his Facebook.

"We are geared up to tackle the local transmission in Mangor Hill and we are also doing contact tracing. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant along with our team and Secretary Health, Chief Secretary and frontline workers are working round the clock to ensure the safety of our citizens," he added. On Monday, Goa Health Secretary Nila Mohanan declared Mangor Hills as the containment zone after a man and his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Union Health Ministry's latest bulletin, Goa has reported 196 COVID-19 positive cases so far. (ANI)