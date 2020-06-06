MP: Govt doctor, compounder booked for bribery

A compounder of a governmenthospital in Hoshangabad district in Madhya Pradesh was nabbedon Saturday for allegedly accepting a bribe on behalf of asenior block medical officer who has also booked, a Lokayuktapolice official said

Compounder Milan Yadav (38) and Babai BMO Dr ShobhanaChouksey (52) have been charged under Prevention of CorruptionAct, said Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Irmeen Shah

"An auxiliary nurse midwife lodged a complaint thatChouksey was demanding a bribe in return for releasing herfull salary. As Chouksey was in Hoshangabad, she asked Yadavto collect the bribe. We caught Yadav red-handed accepting abribe of Rs 10,000," the SP added.