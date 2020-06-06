NDRF personnel involved in cyclone rescue operation tests positive for COVID-19
A National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) personnel, who was a part of a team involved in cyclone Amphan restoration duty in West Bengal, has tested positive for COVID-19.ANI | Cuttack (Odisha) | Updated: 06-06-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 23:20 IST
A National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) personnel, who was a part of a team involved in cyclone Amphan restoration duty in West Bengal, has tested positive for COVID-19. "An NDRF personnel tested positive for COVID-19 positive on June 4 in West Bengal. The person was a part of the team which went to the state for restoration," said NDRF official.
All the team members have been kept under institutional quarnatine at Mundali Battalion in Cuttack, Odisha. On Friday, it was announced that all members of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and the NDRF who had been on Cyclone Amphan restoration duty in West Bengal have been sent to quarantine, on their return to State as per COVID-19 protocol.
All of them have been put under 14 days institutional quarantine on their return, as per Government protocol and during the process, they will also undergo required medical tests for COVID-19. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- NDRF
- West Bengal
- Odisha
- Cuttack
- Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force
ALSO READ
No train should be sent to West Bengal till May 26: State Chief Secy to Railway Board
West Bengal seeks Indian Army's support to restore essential infrastructure and services in cyclone-ravaged areas.
West Bengal seeks Army's help to restore essential services hit by cyclone 'Amphan'
Ten more NDRF teams being rushed to West Bengal to speed up relief and rescue works in wake of cyclone Amphan: Officials.
West Bengal urges railways, port, private entities to provide support for restoration of essential services in cyclone-hit areas.