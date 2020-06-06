Monsoon advances towards south-west India: IMD
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the southwest monsoon, which officially set in Kerala on June 1, is likely to advance into some more parts of south-interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and most parts of Bay of Bengal on Saturday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the southwest monsoon, which officially set in Kerala on June 1, is likely to advance into some more parts of south-interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and most parts of Bay of Bengal on Saturday. "Conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Karnataka, entire Tamil Nadu; some parts of Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh; entire southwest Bay of Bengal; some more parts of central and northeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of northeast India during next 23 days," reads an IMD statement.
Due to western disturbances, there is a possibility of thundershowers over western Himalayan regions. The IMD also predicted: "Isolated to scattered rain/thundershowers over plains of northwest India during the next 48 hours and decrease thereafter. Isolated thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty wind are likely over these regions during the next 24 hours." A low-pressure area is likely to develop over the east-central Bay of Bengal around June 8, 2020, said the IMD. (ANI)
