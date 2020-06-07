Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disclose preliminary enquiries into corruption complaints closed without FIRs: CIC to CBI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 16:49 IST
Disclose preliminary enquiries into corruption complaints closed without FIRs: CIC to CBI

In a major decision to promote transparency in the CBI, the Central Information Commission (CIC) has ordered disclosure of preliminary enquiries into corruption complaints which have been closed by the probe agency without registering any FIRs during 2014-18. The Commission while delivering the order agreed with the views of an RTI applicant that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is otherwise exempted from the ambit of the RTI Act, does not have immunity from disclosing records related to "allegations" of corruption and human rights violation held by it.

The preliminary enquiries, being "records" held by the agency carrying "allegations" of corruption, cannot be denied under the exemption from the Right to Information (RTI) Act enjoyed by the agency and should be judged in conformity to its provisions, the applicant said. "...Commission directs the CPIO to provide the preliminary enquiry number, summary of allegations, date of registration and date of closure of the preliminary enquiries pertaining to allegations of corruption which have been closed by the agency without registering regular cases between 2014-2018," Information Commissioner Divya Prakash Sinha said. The case pertained to the RTI application filed by this correspondent on May 2, 2018 seeking from the CBI the copies of all the PEs having allegations of corruption which have been closed by the agency without registering an FIR during 2014-18, along with details about date of registration, date of closure and reasons behind the closure.

A Preliminary Enquiry (PE) is the first step initiated by the CBI to assess criminality in prima facie allegations levelled by a complainant. If the allegations appear to be serious enough, the agency proceeds with an FIR or else PE is closed. PE remains an internal document as no closure reports are filed in the court thereby not allowing any public scrutiny of reasons behind not initiating full scale investigation with an FIR in a particular complaint or input.

In case of the FIRs, the CBI has to file a final report in the form of charge sheet or a closure report in a special court after conclusion of the probe leaving it to the court whether to accept or reject the probe document. After a Supreme Court order, all FIRs are placed in public domain within 24 hours but the contents of PEs and their findings are not disclosed by the agency.

When the details of PEs were sought under the RTI Act, the CBI rejected the application within seven days on two grounds -- Section 24(1) for its exemption from the RTI Act and Section 8(1)(g) related to protection of information the disclosure of which can affect life and physical safety of any person or identify the source of information or assistance given in confidence for law enforcement. While Section 24(1) completely exempts the CBI and other security and intelligence agencies from the RTI Act but a proviso says this exemption will not apply to the information pertaining to allegations of corruption and human rights violations.

"The appellant has highlighted the issue of lack of transparency and probity in the domain of preliminary enquiries, as these remain distant from public scrutiny and he has sought for this information in the capacity of an ordinary citizen, without whatsoever ostensible personal interest," Sinha said. Asserting that disclosure will strengthen the structure of the CBI, Sinha said there is an overriding public interest in the disclosure of this information as envisaged under Section 8(2) of the RTI Act as it concerns allegations of corruption against public servants that were enquired into by the premier investigating agency for a period of five years.

"Such disclosure will strengthen the structure of this vital law enforcement arm of the government, per contra, the opacity will only add to casting aspersions on its working," Sinha said. Citing his previous order in a separate case, Sinha said the cases referred to, investigated or enquired by the anti-corruption branch of the CBI invariably pertain to allegations of corruption only and the CBI and the Commission cannot be oblivious to the imperativeness of applying a judicious rationale while assessing the applicability of the proviso to Section 24(1) of the RTI Act in such cases pertaining to the anti-corruption branch.

"In the instant case also, the above paradox holds true, in as much as appellant specifically sought information regarding preliminary enquiries made into allegations of corruption. Yet, the CPIO (Central Public Information Officer) and FAA (First Appellate Authority) failed to appreciate the same and rather denied the information in almost what seems like mechanical disposal of RTI applications and first appeals," he said in the present order. He said the Commission is by and large convinced with the primary averment of the appellant that the information sought pertains to allegations of corruption.

Sinha said the appellant has sought for the information of cases pertaining to a period of five years, it is difficult to imagine how one would narrow down these many cases to pose endangerment to life and physical safety of the suspects or the concerned officer(s). "Neither the material on record nor the disposition of the appellant during hearing suggest any perceivable threat that he can pose to the said individuals," Sinha said and allowed inspection of preliminary enquiries in the event it is not being made available in the form requested for by the RTI applicant.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rise in fire-related calls in Delhi since mid-May

With a rise in the mercury and phase-wise relaxations of the coronavirus lockdown, the control room of the Delhi Fire Services has witnessed a surge in fire-related calls since the mid week of May, officials said on Sunday. During the four ...

Southwest monsoon advances, low-pressure area to form over Bay of Bengal by June 9: IMD

A low-pressure area likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours, by 9 June, said IMD on Sunday. It is likely to move west northwestwards and become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours, by June 10, the weat...

Saudi coronavirus cases exceed 100,000 - Reuters tally

The number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia exceeded 100,000 on Sunday as the kingdom struggles to get to grips with a rise in the number of new infections over the past ten days.The Saudi Ministry of Health reported 3,045 new cases on ...

Nearly 2 crore Olive Ridley turtles made their way to sea from Odisha beach: DFO

Millions of Olive Ridley hatchlings have crawled their way to the sea over the past month after emerging from eggs at the Garhirmatha sanctuary here, marking the culmination of the annual sojourn of the endangered species to the Odisha isla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020