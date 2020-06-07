Southwest monsoon advances, low-pressure area to form over Bay of Bengal by June 9: IMD

A low-pressure area likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours, by 9 June, said IMD on Sunday. It is likely to move west northwestwards and become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours, by June 10, the weather agency said.

"Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into more parts of central Arabian Sea, Goa, Konkan, Karnataka, Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Central and North Bay of Bengal, Northeast and the remaining parts of Tamil Nadu in the during next two to three days," said Rajendra Kumar Jenamani, Head, Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre at IMD. The south-west monsoon has advanced into some parts of certain areas in the country.

"The southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of South Interior Karnataka, some parts of Rayalaseema, most parts of Tamil Nadu, entire Southwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of West-central Bay of Bengal, entire East-central Bay of Bengal and some parts of northwest and some more parts of Northeast Bay of Bengal," Jenamani said. (ANI)