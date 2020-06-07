ADVISORY-PTI SPECIALS

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 18:46 IST
PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on June 7, Sunday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis: VIRUS-LD EDUCATION-DIGITAL DIVIDE -- DEL42 New Delhi: Suicide by a Kerala schoolgirl allegedly over not having access to a smartphone to attend online classes, stories of students in remote areas having to sit on rooftops to catch Internet and siblings competing to get their parents' gadgets. RAIL-SHRAMIK-TRAIN-BABIES -- DEL25 New Delhi: Ishwari Devi has named her daughter Karuna. Reena's son is Lockdown Yadav. DL-VIRUS-DISTRICT SURVEILLANCE -- DEL39 New Delhi: Amid spurt in coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has begun work on strengthening surveillance system at district-level and defined responsibilities for dedicated nodal officers.

VIRUS-IIT-MASKS -- DEL34 New Delhi: Researchers at IIT Mandi claim to have developed a technology for making high efficiency masks using waste pet bottles that are not only more breathable than commercially available masks but also can be washed and reused up to 30 times. KA-LOCKDOWN-WORSHIP -- MDS3 Bengaluru: Social distancing will be the 'mantra' while traditional practices such as 'archana' and giving 'teertha' (holy water) will be missing in places of worship in Karnataka when they open for devotees from Monday with a slew of restrictions after almost a three-month long hiatus due to coronavirus lockdown.

VIRUS-EDU-SCIENTIST -- MDS1 Bengaluru: An eminent scientist on Sunday suggested a shift system in schools to prevent spread of the coronavirus and continuing with online classes with focus on project-based learning in a big way to promote creativity. LOCKDOWN -- DES13 New Delhi: As malls and shopping centres in the national capital re-open on Monday after more than two months, they will be focussing on hourly disinfection of the common areas, contact-less shopping and physical distancing to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Five Hizbul militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian

Five Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including a top commander of the outfit, were on Sunday killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. On a specific input, the security forces launched a...

11 fresh COVID-19 cases in Nagaland; count rises to 118

Eleven more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland, taking the northeastern states tally to 118, officials said on Sunday. Ten of the new patients had returned to the state from Chennai and one from Delhi, said Shanavas C, pri...

Two test positive for virus in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Two more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar on Sunday, officials said. According to them, one of the new patients was a man who had returned to the Khatoli area recently. The other patient was a w...

Lebanon deescalates sectarian clashes after tense night

The Lebanese military on Sunday said overnight riots and sectarian tensions in central Beirut and other areas left dozens of people injured, including 25 soldiers, and warned that the clashes had endangered national unity. Riot police fired...
