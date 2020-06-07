ADVISORY-PTI SPECIALS

PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on June 7, Sunday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis: VIRUS-LD EDUCATION-DIGITAL DIVIDE -- DEL42 New Delhi: Suicide by a Kerala schoolgirl allegedly over not having access to a smartphone to attend online classes, stories of students in remote areas having to sit on rooftops to catch Internet and siblings competing to get their parents' gadgets. RAIL-SHRAMIK-TRAIN-BABIES -- DEL25 New Delhi: Ishwari Devi has named her daughter Karuna. Reena's son is Lockdown Yadav. DL-VIRUS-DISTRICT SURVEILLANCE -- DEL39 New Delhi: Amid spurt in coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has begun work on strengthening surveillance system at district-level and defined responsibilities for dedicated nodal officers.

VIRUS-IIT-MASKS -- DEL34 New Delhi: Researchers at IIT Mandi claim to have developed a technology for making high efficiency masks using waste pet bottles that are not only more breathable than commercially available masks but also can be washed and reused up to 30 times. KA-LOCKDOWN-WORSHIP -- MDS3 Bengaluru: Social distancing will be the 'mantra' while traditional practices such as 'archana' and giving 'teertha' (holy water) will be missing in places of worship in Karnataka when they open for devotees from Monday with a slew of restrictions after almost a three-month long hiatus due to coronavirus lockdown.

VIRUS-EDU-SCIENTIST -- MDS1 Bengaluru: An eminent scientist on Sunday suggested a shift system in schools to prevent spread of the coronavirus and continuing with online classes with focus on project-based learning in a big way to promote creativity. LOCKDOWN -- DES13 New Delhi: As malls and shopping centres in the national capital re-open on Monday after more than two months, they will be focussing on hourly disinfection of the common areas, contact-less shopping and physical distancing to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.