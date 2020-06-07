INS Kesari delivers second consignment of medical supplies to Seychelles

Indian naval ship Kesari reached Seychelles on Sunday to deliver a second consignment of essential medical supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Navy said. The ship handed over the medical supplies requested by Seychelles as part of the Indian government's Mission Sagar, it said. "INS Kesari is carrying essential medicines which cater to most of the common ailments found in the islands like blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, cancer, and other cardiovascular diseases," the Navy said in its statement.

Apart from medicines consignment, the Indian government has also donated two 'air evacuation pods', indigenously designed by the Navy, to the Health Care Agency (HCA) of Seychelles to help in urgent medical evacuations, it noted. "The unloading of supplies was done in accordance with the restrictions and precautions in force as laid down by the Government of Seychelles towards COVID-19 prevention. No personnel embarked or disembarked the ship during her port call," the Navy mentioned.

The Centre started Mission Sagar last month to assist the friendly neighboring countries with essential supplies amid the pandemic. Around 2.46 lakh people have been infected and more than 6, 900 people have died due to coronavirus in India till now.