Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 52 pc

Shimla, Jun 7 (PTI) Nineteen COVID-19 patients in Himachal Pradesh recovered on Sunday, taking the recovery rate in the hill state to 52 per cent, officials said. The state also reported seven fresh cases, including four in Kangra, two in Hamirpur and one in Mandi, they said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 408 and fatalities at six. The number of patients undergoing treatment is 188, Additional Chief Secretary R D Dhiman said.

On Sunday, eight patients recovered in Kangra, followed by four in Chamba, three each in Bilaspur and Una and one in Hamirpur district, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said. The recoveries include four patients who had been shifted from Solan district to a private hospital outside the state.

Hamirpur has the highest number of recoveries at 59, followed by 58 in Kangra, 29 in Una, 19 in Chamba, 16 in Solan, 12 in Bilaspur, nine in Mandi, eight in Shimla, three in Sirmaur, and one in Kullu. With 63 active cases, Hamirpur tops the list, followed by 50 in Kangra, 16 in Solan, 13 in Una, 11 in Chamba, 10 in Mandi, nine in Bilaspur, eight in Sirmaur, three each in Shimla and Kullu, and two in Kinnaur. The fatalities include that of a Delhi resident 70-year-old woman, who had been staying at a factory's guest house in Baddi in Himachal Pradesh since March 15. She died at PGIMER Chandigarh on April 2.

