Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 cases in Delhi rise to 28,936; death toll mounts to 812

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 22:07 IST
COVID-19 cases in Delhi rise to 28,936; death toll mounts to 812
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 28,936 with 1,282 fresh infections, while the death toll climbed to 812 on Sunday, according to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government. There are 17,125 active cases while 10,999 people have either been cured or discharged or have migrated, the bulletin said.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 1,320 fresh coronavirus cases taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to more than 27,500 while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 761. The highest single-day spike in fresh cases -- 1,513 -- was recorded on June 3.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Javed Akhtar on becoming first Indian to receive Richard Dawkins Award: I am deeply honoured

Veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar on Sunday said he is honored to be named this years recipient of the Richard Dawkins Award as he has been a huge fan of the world-renowned English evolutionary biologist in whose name the recognition is ...

Change in washing habits can minimise marine pollution, study suggests

Marine pollution can be reduced by bringing small changes in ones laundry habits, according to a new study. The findings have been published by the scientific journal PLOS ONE.Every time you wash your clothes, thousands of tiny microfibres ...

Malls, restaurants, hotels in Bhopal to reopen from Monday

Shopping malls, hotels and restaurants located outside the COVID-19 containment zones in Bhopal have been allowed to reopen from Monday, a senior official said. Bhopal district administration on Sunday issued revised orders under the CrPC 1...

Received death threats after denying Sachin Tendulkar his 100th ton: Tim Bresnan

England pacer Tim Bresnan has revealed that he and Australian umpire Rod Tucker both received death threats after taking Sachin Tendulkars wicket on 91, denying his 100th international century, during the 2011 Test at The Oval. This ball, i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020