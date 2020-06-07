COVID-19 cases in Delhi rise to 28,936; death toll mounts to 812

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 28,936 with 1,282 fresh infections, while the death toll climbed to 812 on Sunday, according to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government. There are 17,125 active cases while 10,999 people have either been cured or discharged or have migrated, the bulletin said.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 1,320 fresh coronavirus cases taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to more than 27,500 while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 761. The highest single-day spike in fresh cases -- 1,513 -- was recorded on June 3.