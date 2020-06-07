Haj 2020: J-K Haj Committee asks pilgrims to apply for refund

The executive officer Jammu and Kashmir Haj committee has asked the Haj pilgrims, who intend to cancel their pilgrimage scheduled for 2020, to apply for a refund. The pilgrims can apply for a refund on prescribed proforma available on Haj Committee of India's website and in Haj House, Bemina.

"The Haj Committee of India vide Circular No. 13 dated June 5 has asked the selected desirous pilgrims who intend to cancel this year's Haj pilgrimage to apply for 100 percent refund on the prescribed proforma available on Haj Committee of India website and in Haj House, Bemina," the officer said. As only a few weeks are left for the preparatory work in India, for Haj 2020, yet Saudi authorities have not communicated any further development regarding Haj 2020, read the circular released by the Ministry of Minority Affairs. In response to this, the Haj Committee of India took the decision.

The statement said that it shall be noted that a photostat copy of the passbook showing the details of the account holder or a copy of cancelled cheque of the account holder (cover head) be also kept appended with the prescribed cancellation proforma. (ANI)