Haj 2020: J-K Haj Committee asks pilgrims to apply for refund
The executive officer Jammu and Kashmir Haj committee has asked the Haj pilgrims, who intend to cancel their pilgrimage scheduled for 2020, to apply for a refund.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-06-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 22:09 IST
The executive officer Jammu and Kashmir Haj committee has asked the Haj pilgrims, who intend to cancel their pilgrimage scheduled for 2020, to apply for a refund. The pilgrims can apply for a refund on prescribed proforma available on Haj Committee of India's website and in Haj House, Bemina.
"The Haj Committee of India vide Circular No. 13 dated June 5 has asked the selected desirous pilgrims who intend to cancel this year's Haj pilgrimage to apply for 100 percent refund on the prescribed proforma available on Haj Committee of India website and in Haj House, Bemina," the officer said. As only a few weeks are left for the preparatory work in India, for Haj 2020, yet Saudi authorities have not communicated any further development regarding Haj 2020, read the circular released by the Ministry of Minority Affairs. In response to this, the Haj Committee of India took the decision.
The statement said that it shall be noted that a photostat copy of the passbook showing the details of the account holder or a copy of cancelled cheque of the account holder (cover head) be also kept appended with the prescribed cancellation proforma. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haj Committee of India
- India
- Bemina
- Saudi
- Ministry of Minority Affairs
ALSO READ
Virtual graduation ceremony for Indian students in US in time of coronavirus pandemic
With biggest spike of 6,654 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,25,101
COVID19: Indian-Americans welcome relaxation in visa, travel restrictions for OCI card holders
India's ICMR recommends hydroxychloroquine as a preventive medication for asymptomatic healthcare workers
NODWIN Gaming Announces Season 5 of ESL India Premiership 2020