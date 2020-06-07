Rajasthan: With 9 more fatalities, COVID-19 death toll rises to 240

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 240 in Rajasthan on Sunday, with the state recording nine more fatalities. The number of cases climbed to 10,599 as 262 more people tested positive for the disease, officials said.

Six deaths were reported from Jaipur and one each from Baran and Sawai Madhopur districts besides one patient from another state, they said. Of the fresh cases, 81 were reported in Jodhpur, 63 in Bharatpur, 38 in Jaipur, 11 in Sikar, nine in Nagaur, six each in Tonk and Kota, five each in Dausa and Sirohi, four each in Bhilwara, Chittorgarh and Pali besides cases in other districts.

Jaipur has so far reported maximum COVID-19 cases (2,226) and 112 deaths in the state followed by 1,843 cases and 21 deaths in Jodhpur. There are 2,605 active COVID-19 cases in the state. A total of 7,390 patients have been discharged after treatment, the officials said.