Left Menu
Development News Edition

17-year-old boy beaten up by 2 men for photo on social media with gangster: Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 22:36 IST
17-year-old boy beaten up by 2 men for photo on social media with gangster: Police

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly beaten up and threatened with a pistol by two men in Delhi's Chaawla area over a photo uploaded on the social media by one of his friends, in which they could be seen with a "criminal", police said on Sunday. The boy is active on Tik-Tok, they added.

The incident, which was recorded on a mobile phone, took place on June 3 and the video clips went viral on the social media on Saturday, following which the police said they contacted the boy and registered a case. In one of the videos, the boy is seen being abused and attacked by the two men. Holding a pistol in his hand, one of the men threatens the boy and says, "I will make you a Tik-Tok star now." He is also seen slapping the boy.

The boy is heard apologising to the men several times. In another video, one of the men is seen attacking the boy and pointing a gun on his head. He says, "You want to be a gangster.... Say sorry now." The boy then apologises to them.

During enquiry, the boy told the police that one of his friends uploaded a profile picture on WhatsApp of them standing with a gangster named Ashu. Ashu is a murder accused, who is currently lodged in Bhondsi Jail. The boys know him as they live in the same area, a senior police officer said.

The boy had warned his friend against uploading a photo with a "gangster" but his friend did not remove the photo, he added. However, when the WhatsApp photo came to the notice of Ashu's associates, they thought the boys were trying to be a part of their gang and so, they attacked one of them, the officer said.

The police said they will question Ashu in connection with the incident as the boy alleged that the men were sent by him. All angles are being probed, they said, adding that one of the accused had been identified, while efforts were on to identify the other and arrest them.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana bans trials of clothes in malls; No prasadam or holy water in religious places

Trial of clothing or accessories has been banned in shopping malls in Telangana, while religious places would not see any offerings like prasadam or holy water when all of these open on Monday after almost a three month gap due to the coron...

Javed Akhtar on becoming first Indian to receive Richard Dawkins Award: I am deeply honoured

Veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar on Sunday said he is honored to be named this years recipient of the Richard Dawkins Award as he has been a huge fan of the world-renowned English evolutionary biologist in whose name the recognition is ...

Change in washing habits can minimise marine pollution, study suggests

Marine pollution can be reduced by bringing small changes in ones laundry habits, according to a new study. The findings have been published by the scientific journal PLOS ONE.Every time you wash your clothes, thousands of tiny microfibres ...

Malls, restaurants, hotels in Bhopal to reopen from Monday

Shopping malls, hotels and restaurants located outside the COVID-19 containment zones in Bhopal have been allowed to reopen from Monday, a senior official said. Bhopal district administration on Sunday issued revised orders under the CrPC 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020