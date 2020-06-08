PIB Principal Director General K S Dhatwalia tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to AIIMS

Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau, K S Dhatwalia has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to AIIMS, sources said on Sunday. Dhatwalia, who by virtue of heading the PIB, is also principal spokesperson to the central government. He had on Monday and Wednesday shared stage with Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Narendra Singh Tomar and Prakash Javadekar when they had briefed media on the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet. Several journalists were also present at the briefings held in the National Media Centre. But journalists were seated at a considerable distance from the stage.