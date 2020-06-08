Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Same name of two victims causes confusion among families during funeral

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 01:05 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 01:05 IST
Coronavirus: Same name of two victims causes confusion among families during funeral

Two men, having the same name and who died the same day at a dedicated COVID-19 hospital here, caused confusion among the families during funeral, sources said

Both patients named Moinuddin had tested positive for coronavirus and died on June 4, sources said. A man, son of one of the Moinuddins had collected the body of his 'father' from the mortuary of Maulana Azad Medical College, to which the LNJP Hospital is attached with. After conducting the burial, it turned out that he had collected the body of 'the other Moinuddin'. The two families later sorted the matter among themselves as it was a confusion due to the same name, sources added.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 1,891,690 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 3,593 new coronavirus cases and more

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Naval Academy trustee apologizes for racial remarks

A former member of the US Naval Academy alumni trustees issued an apology statement Sunday for racially insensitive comments made on social media. Retired Captain Scott Bethmann was asked to resign as a trustee on Saturday after a live conv...

'Take a knee,' protesters ask black Secret Service agents in Washington

As protesters implored the black U.S. Secret Service officer to take a knee in solidarity with their demonstration against racism and brutality by law enforcement, the young man explained why he could not. I appreciate all of this. ... Im s...

Soccer-EFL report two positive test results from Championship clubs

Two individuals from clubs in the second-tier English soccer Championship tested positive in the latest round of Football League EFL novel coronavirus tests announced on Sunday. ...the EFL can confirm that 1,179 players and club staff from ...

Saying Trump 'drifted away' from Constitution, Colin Powell picks Biden

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell on Sunday endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, joining a growing chorus of Republicans and military leaders criticizing Republican President Donald Trump amid nationwide protests. Powe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020