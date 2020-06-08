Left Menu
National Transition Period due to COVID-19 impacts terminated

The National Transition Period came into force on 13 May at the time the State of National Emergency expired.

“This move does not signal that New Zealanders should stop being vigilant in protecting themselves and others from the virus,” Peeni Henare said. Image Credit: Twitter(@PeeniHenare)

The National Transition Period over the whole of New Zealand due to the impacts of COVID-19 was terminated today, 8 June 2020 at 1:53 PM, Civil Defence Minister Peeni Henare has announced.

"This move does not signal that New Zealanders should stop being vigilant in protecting themselves and others from the virus," Peeni Henare said.

"As our Prime Minister announced earlier, New Zealand will be moving to Alert Level 1 at 11:59 PM tonight, it is essential we all follow the Alert Level 1 requirements and remain prepared.

"With the powers available under the new COVID-19 Public Health Response Act 2020, the significant progress made by government agencies to coordinate longer-term welfare assistance and the commitment of our team of 5 million, I am satisfied that the National Transition Period is no longer required," Peeni Henare said.

The National Transition Period supported a move from an emergency response into the initial recovery phase and provided the National Recovery Manager – the Director of Civil Defence Emergency Management Sarah Stuart-Black – and others access to special powers designed to assist with recovery.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

