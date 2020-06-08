Autorickshaw drivers in dilemma over plying vehicles again

Autorickshaw drivers in Maharashtra's Aurangabad find themselves in a strange dilemma over plying their vehicles again as the extended lockdown has forced them to stay off roads. On the one hand auto-rickshaw drivers are apprehensive about catching the infection if they start plying again, and on the other hand they have to fight the money crunch.

The drivers now have to make a choice as the state government has started opening economic and public activities in non-containment zones in the state under its 'Mission Begin Again'. "We are afraid that we might catch coronvirus infection if we start plying our autos again and on the other hand, we lack funds to survive and to service our vehicles," some auto-rickshaw drivers told PTI on Monday.

Dinesh Bhatawale said he needed at least Rs 5,000 to service his autorickshaw which has been lying idle for the last many days. Dattaprasad Trivedi said an auto driver used to earn Rs 600 to 700 on an average per day before the lockdown came into force on March 24.

"Now, passengers are also fewer in number compared to the normal days and they are reluctant to pay us more in fare, which has hit our income," he said. Trivedi said passengers now prefer sharing an auto-rickshaw with others due to monetary constraints.

Another driver Manvar Jaywal underlined the hardship being faced by members of his fraternity who have to repay loan for their vehicles. "I have to pay the instalment of about Rs 6,000 per month towards the loan I had borrowed for buying an auto- rickshaw. My income dried up since March and repayment of loan has become very tough now," he said.

As schools continue to remain shut, we are missing out on a fixed monthly income which we would have earned otherwise by ferrying students, he added..