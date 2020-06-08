Left Menu
Development News Edition

Autorickshaw drivers in dilemma over plying vehicles again

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 08-06-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 16:29 IST
Autorickshaw drivers in dilemma over plying vehicles again

Autorickshaw drivers in Maharashtra's Aurangabad find themselves in a strange dilemma over plying their vehicles again as the extended lockdown has forced them to stay off roads. On the one hand auto-rickshaw drivers are apprehensive about catching the infection if they start plying again, and on the other hand they have to fight the money crunch.

The drivers now have to make a choice as the state government has started opening economic and public activities in non-containment zones in the state under its 'Mission Begin Again'. "We are afraid that we might catch coronvirus infection if we start plying our autos again and on the other hand, we lack funds to survive and to service our vehicles," some auto-rickshaw drivers told PTI on Monday.

Dinesh Bhatawale said he needed at least Rs 5,000 to service his autorickshaw which has been lying idle for the last many days. Dattaprasad Trivedi said an auto driver used to earn Rs 600 to 700 on an average per day before the lockdown came into force on March 24.

"Now, passengers are also fewer in number compared to the normal days and they are reluctant to pay us more in fare, which has hit our income," he said. Trivedi said passengers now prefer sharing an auto-rickshaw with others due to monetary constraints.

Another driver Manvar Jaywal underlined the hardship being faced by members of his fraternity who have to repay loan for their vehicles. "I have to pay the instalment of about Rs 6,000 per month towards the loan I had borrowed for buying an auto- rickshaw. My income dried up since March and repayment of loan has become very tough now," he said.

As schools continue to remain shut, we are missing out on a fixed monthly income which we would have earned otherwise by ferrying students, he added..

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: UP Deputy CM seeks withdrawal of Delhi govt decision on hospitals

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday sought the withdrawal of the Delhi government decision barring people from other states to get coronavirus treatment in hospitals run by them. He also sought a apology from ...

'US' current supply of Remdesivir to get exhausted by end of June'

The US governments current supply of Remdesivir, the only drug till now known to be working against coronavirus, will exhaust by the end of June. Right now, were waiting to hear from Gilead Sciences, the manufacturer of the drug, what is th...

Russians use black humour to lift spirits during coronavirus crisis

Russians are drawing on their taste for black humour to help raise morale during the coronavirus crisis.Though case numbers are falling, Russia has the worlds third highest tally, and grumbling over what some see as over-strict lockdown rul...

ANALYSIS-Europe wants to make its own drugs, but it needs American blood plasma

Europe wants to be master of its own destiny in producing essential drugs and finding COVID-19 treatments, but its got a problem. It relies on the United States for a critical ingredient blood plasma.As global mistrust deepens, European Uni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020