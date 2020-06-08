Left Menu
Coronavirus: UP Deputy CM seeks withdrawal of Delhi govt decision on hospitals

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-06-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 17:16 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday sought the withdrawal of the Delhi government decision barring people from other states to get coronavirus treatment in hospitals run by them. He also sought a apology from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the move, saying no such discrimination should be done in the time of crisis.

On Sunday, the Delhi chief minister had announced that the hospitals run by the his government and private players in the national capital will treat only Delhi residents during the coronavirus crisis. Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said the hospitals run by the Centre will have no such restriction and if people from other states come to the national capital for specific surgeries, they can get medical treatment at private hospitals.

"As far as medical treatment is concerned, no discrimination is done. This was not done even done during Ravan raaj,” the Deputy CM said. “I fail to understand how Arvind Kejriwal gave this statement. He must withdraw it as getting medical treatment is the right of each and every citizen of the country, irrespective of the place he belongs to," Maurya said.

"This is the time of emergency and this type of behaviour, should not be there. He should not have made this type of statement and I hope that he withdraws it and tenders an apology," Maurya added. Maurya said the statement could have been made during the election time but it did not go well now. “He should abstain from such statements, withdraw it and tender an apology," the Deputy CM said.

While making the announcement, Kejriwal on had claimed,"Over 90 per cent of people want Delhi hospitals to treat patients from the national capital during the coronavirus pandemic. Hence, it has been decided that government and private hospitals in Delhi will only treat patients from the national capital." PTI NAV RDK RDK.

