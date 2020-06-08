5 more test positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland; tally rises to 123

5 more test positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland; tally rises to 123PTI | Kohima | Updated: 08-06-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 17:52 IST
Five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland, taking the state's tally to 123, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said on Monday. Of the five, three have recently returned from Haryana and two from Tamil Nadu.
"Five new cases of COVID-19 +ve have been reported out of 220 samples tested," the minister said in a tweet. Nagaland has seen a spike in coronavirus cases after the return of a large number of people from other states.
Of the fresh patients, two were in a quarantine center in Dimapur and three in Kohima, he said. There are 115 active cases in the state, while 8 people have recovered from the disease, a health department official said.
Dimapur accounts for the highest number of coronavirus cases in Nagaland with 97 testings positive. A total of 20 cases were detected in Kohima district, five in Tuensang, and one in Paren.
