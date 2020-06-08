Left Menu
Development News Edition

Libya's NOC confirms El Feel production restart

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 08-06-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 20:13 IST
Libya's NOC confirms El Feel production restart
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) confirmed on Monday that it has restarted production at the El Feel oilfield with initial output of 12,000 barrels per day (bpd) and will return to full capacity of 70,000 bpd within 14 days. The company's statement also said that it was lifting force majeure on exports from El Feel and the Sharara field, where output was also restarted on Saturday after being shuttered during an oil blockade by eastern-based forces.

Two oil engineers at El Feel had told Reuters on Sunday that production at the field had restarted.

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: 3 test positive, 18 recover in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Three more persons were found COVID-19 positive in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, health department sources said on Monday. The three fresh cases are from Almaspur, Dalmandi and Khatoli area, they said.Meanwhile, 18 more COVID-19 pa...

Eight more COVID-19 fatalities in UP, toll 283; 411 fresh cases push state's tally to 10,947

Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported eight more coronavirus deaths, taking the toll to 283, while 411 fresh cases pushed the states infection count to 10,947, officials said.&#160; There are 4,320 active COVID-19 cases in the state, while 6,3...

Athletics-Russian high jumper Shustov receives four-year doping ban

Russian high jumper Alexander Shustov, the 2010 European champion, has received a four-year ban for anti-doping violations, the countrys athletics federation said on Monday. Shustov, who retired from competition in 2017, has been suspended ...

Lawyer: Coronavirus restrictions hamper MH17 defense case

A defense lawyer for a suspect in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine nearly six years ago said Monday that coronavirus restrictions have seriously hampered efforts to prepare the case. Sabine ten Doesschate, a D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020