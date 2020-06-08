Left Menu
Development News Edition

Focus on house-to-house survey, prompt testing: Health min to officials of 45 civic bodies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 21:05 IST
Focus on house-to-house survey, prompt testing: Health min to officials of 45 civic bodies
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@MoHFW_INDIA)

The Union Health Ministry on Monday asked officials of 45 civic bodies across 38 districts in 10 states, which account for around 78 per cent of the country's total COVID-19 cases, to bolster house-to-house surveys, prompt testing and surveillance measures to contain the infection and reduce mortality. Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan along with senior officers of the ministry held a high level review meeting, via video conference, with the district collectors, municipal commissioners, superintendents of district hospitals and principals of medical colleges from 45 municipal corporations.

The 38 districts are from Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh and are witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, officials said. "These 45 municipalities and municipal corporations from 38 districts account for around 78 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases in the country," an official source said. The cases are doubling faster in these areas and the positivity and the fatality rate are high, which is a major cause of concern, the source added. Officials were also advised to ensure that labs return the testing results on time to ensure early identification and timely treatment of patients. "In view of the easing of lockdown and lifting of curbs, states were advised to make a district-wise prospective plan for the coming months," the Union Health Ministry said. During the meeting, issues discussed included widespread infection in densely populated urban areas, with areas that shared public amenities, importance of house-to-house surveys, prompt testing, clinical management of cases and containment strategy which needs to be implemented, it said.

"The state officials were advised on the measures in the containment zones for case management and buffer zones surveillance activities and promotion of COVID appropriate behaviour," the ministry said. To reduce the case fatality rate, officials were briefed on measures that include prioritising high-risk and vulnerable segments like elderly people and those with comorbidities while contact-tracing to prevent deaths.

They were also asked to focus on active surveillance measures, adequate testing and promoting health seeking behaviour for timely detection of cases. The officials were also asked to ensure timely shifting of patients without escalating the symptoms, the ministry said. In terms of infrastructure and human resource management for containment of COVID-19, the Health Ministry said proper planning for health infrastructure should be taken up, adequate number of surveillance teams should be provided and a system should be put in place for bed availability management.

Centres of Excellence can provide hand-holding for medical professionals, it said and added that senior officers should be deployed for hospitals to offer help to citizens to find health services as per their need. On field governance, municipal authorities were advised to take leadership and put the entire municipal infrastructure for containment measures using the 'whole of government approach'. The ministry also highlighted that along with COVID-19 management efforts, care needs to be given to regular and essential health services that are also available for the citizens.

Officials were asked to focus on areas like active house-to-house survey for timely detection, augmentation of the survey teams, efficient ambulance management, efficient triaging of patients at the hospitals and bed management, clinical management of the hospitalised cases through rotational 24x7 teams to ensure reduction in the fatality rates, the ministry said in the statement. It was also suggested that elected representatives in the rural areas should be involved to help cooperate with district health authorities to build confidence and timely accessing of available health services. The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 7,200 and the number of cases climbed to 2,56,611 in the country, registering an increase of 271 deaths and a record single-day jump of 9,983 cases till Monday 8 PM, according to revised Union Health Ministry data. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 1,24,981 while 1,24,430 people have recovered so far with 5,137 patients getting cured in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. "Thus, around 48.49 per cent patients have recovered so far," the statement said.

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Congressional Democrats pitch sweeping bill to tackle police reform, racial justice

U.S. congressional Democrats unveiled sweeping legislation on Monday to combat police violence and racial injustice, two weeks after George Floyds death in Minneapolis police custody led to widespread protests. The 134-page bill would take ...

After prolonged lockdown, temples, malls reopen in Telangana

Places of worship and shopping malls reopened in Telangana on Monday after prolonged lockdown, with strict COVID-19 precautionary measures like wearing of masks and maintaining social distance put in place. Temples reopened across the state...

COVID-19: 3 test positive, 18 recover in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Three more persons were found COVID-19 positive in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, health department sources said on Monday. The three fresh cases are from Almaspur, Dalmandi and Khatoli area, they said.Meanwhile, 18 more COVID-19 pa...

Eight more COVID-19 fatalities in UP, toll 283; 411 fresh cases push state's tally to 10,947

Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported eight more coronavirus deaths, taking the toll to 283, while 411 fresh cases pushed the states infection count to 10,947, officials said.&#160; There are 4,320 active COVID-19 cases in the state, while 6,3...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020