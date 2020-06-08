CM Adityanath offers prayers at Gorakhpur temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday performed a puja at the Gorakhpur’s Gorakhnath temple as religious places opened to the public in the state on Monday. Tight security arrangements were made for the visit and luggage scanner machines were installed at the main gate of the temple

Temple priests were seen wearing masks and devotees maintained social distancing norms

The sanctum sanctorum of the temple was decorated with flowers and sanitisers were kept at the entry point. Later, during a meeting with heads of institutes under the Maharana Pratap Siksha Parishad, the CM said, “ The organisation was established to produce the youth dedicated to the nation and for bringing a social change." During the coronavirus pandemic, the responsibility increases and you all have to face the challenge with advanced technology, he said, stressing the need to create awareness for the prevention of the infection. “Give quality education to students with advance technology while maintaining social distancing. We need to find out new ways in the present condition,” the CM said.