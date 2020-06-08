5 more coronavirus cases in Chandigarh; count rises to 320

Five more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh, taking the tally in the Union territory to 320, officials said on Monday. Two of the fresh cases were reported from Bapu Dham Colony, which is the worst affected by COVID-19 in the city.

The number of active cases in the Union territory stands at 30 and fatalities at five. Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore lifted containment zone restrictions from Kachi Colony, Dhanas, according to an official release.

Badnore also approved the removal of perimeter control in six pockets of Bapu Dham colony. The earlier restrictions imposed on entry and exit in these areas will also be relaxed. The Administrator, however, appealed to the residents to maintain social distancing, hand hygiene and wear masks in public places to avoid risk of the infection.

Manoj Parida, adviser to the Administrator, said the matter regarding exemption of water and electricity charges of areas, which were declared containment zones, was being examined. He also clarified that all symptomatic patients in Bapu Dham Colony have been medically treated. The Administrator also appealed to the people to not stigmatise the residents of Bapu Dham Colony and to give them full opportunities for integrating into the society. PTI CHS VSD DPB.