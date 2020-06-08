3 persons cured of COVID-19 in Sikkim; active cases drop to 4

Active COVID-19 cases in Sikkimdropped to four after three patients recovered from thedisease on Monday, an official said

Two women -- aged 29 and 37 -- and a 54-year-old manhave been cured of the disease, taking the number of activecases in the state to four, Director General-cum-HealthSecretary, Dr Pempa Tshering Bhutia said

The four patients are being treated at the STNMHospital, he said.