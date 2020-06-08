Left Menu
Development News Edition

Injured male elephant dies in Kerala; Fight with other tuskers suspected

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 08-06-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 22:44 IST
Injured male elephant dies in Kerala; Fight with other tuskers suspected

A male elephant, seriously injured in a suspected fight with other tuskers, died in Kerala on Monday without responding to treatment by the Forest department veterinarians, officials said. The elephant with injuries and appearing weak was spotted in a plantation at Arthalakunnu near here early last week and treatment started after being tranquilised.

"There was slight progress in its health... However, our efforts to save its life could not succeed", Mannarkad (South) Divisional Forest Officer Sajikumar said. He said the injuries were not man made but due to fighting with another tusker.

"Makhana (tuskless male elephant) must have sustained injuries during fight with other tuskers. It had injuries on its pennis, tongue and abdomen. The Forest veterinarians suggested that the injuries are out of a fight," the official said. The treatment was under the supervision of the Chief Veterinary Surgeon Arun Sakaria and veterinarian Mithun.

A team of doctors from the Veterinary University will conduct a post mortem, which would confirm the exact cause of death, the DFO added. The incident comes days after a 15-year-old pregnant elephant died after it consumed a fruit stuffed with firecrackers that burst in its mouth in the Silent Valley forest area in neighbouring Palakkad district and it died in Velliyar River a week later on May 27.

In another incident involving the jumbos, two elephants created a flutter as they strayed into in resort town of Munnar in hilly Idukki district and ran through a market area, destroying at least five shops on Sunday. Amid a protest led by local ruling LDF MLA S Rajendran over the incident, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife WardenSurendrakumar said the elephants started coming out from forests and enter towns as traffic and movement of people dwindled due to COVID-19 lockdown.

"We haveasked the Forest department to take necessary steps to safeguard the life and property of the locals here," he added. The MLA alleged the Forest personnel refused to take anyaction despite pleas for safeguarding the life and property of locals from such wild animals.

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Air strikes break truce in rebel towns in Syria's northwest - witnesses

Military jets bombed several villages in rebel-held northwestern Syria on Monday in the first such air strikes since a Turkish-Russian deal produced a ceasefire over three months ago that halted major fighting.The strikes hit villages in th...

Soccer-Brighton offer fans chance to feature at home games as cardboard cutouts

Brighton Hove Albion will play their remaining Premier League home games without fans but season ticket-holders can still make their presence felt during matches by signing up for cardboard cutouts of themselves to be displayed at Amex Sta...

Private planes take to the sky to ferry coronavirus tests from isolated Colombia

This is HK4679 G on a humanitarian flight between La Primavera and Cumaribo, transporting COVID-19 tests at 3,500 feet, Ernesto Perez radioed to a nearby military base as he piloted his twin-engine plane above Colombias wide eastern plains....

France's new confirmed cases of coronavirus slow down

Frances coronavirus deaths were four times higher on Monday than a day earlier but the increase of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were at a one-week low.In a statement, the health ministry said the countrys death toll rose by 54, or 0.2, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020