MP: With lockdown impacting business, grocer kills self

A 47-year-old grocery shop owner committed suicide apparently after he incurred losses in business after his locality was declared a containment zone here in Madhya Pradesh, his kin and police said on Monday. The shopkeeper, Balchand Jhamwani, hanged himself at his residence on Sunday night, said district superintendent of police Vivek Singh.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Lalit Gathre said family members of the deceased claimed that he had incurred losses in the business due to the lockdown. The deceased's brother Subhash Jhamwani said the residence and the shop of Balchand was located in Tagore Colony, which has been a containment zone since the last two months.

The deceased used to ask that when the restrictions in the containment zone in his area would be eased, he said..