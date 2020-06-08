Left Menu
The four terrorists who were killed on Monday were known to commit excesses on civilians and were involved in violence against policemen and causing injuries to truck drivers in 2019, a senior Army official said here.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-06-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 23:03 IST
Four terrorists killed in Shopian committed excesses on civilians, targeted policemen: Maj Gen Sengupta
Major General. A Sengupta, GOC, Victor Force (on left). Image Credit: ANI

The four terrorists who were killed on Monday were known to commit excesses on civilians and were involved in violence against policemen and causing injuries to truck drivers in 2019, a senior Army official said here. "Four terrorists were killed in a four-hour operation which began at 3 am today in Shopian. These terrorists were known to cause excesses on civilians, kill non-local labourers, abduct policemen, harass and cause injuries to truck drivers in 2019," said Major General A Sengupta, GOC, Victor Force.

The four terrorists were affiliated with terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, police said, citing credible sources. The bodies of terrorists were sent to Baramulla for last rites.

According to police sources, two of the four terrorists have been identified as Umer Dhobi and Rayees Khan and have been active terrorists since August and September 2018 respectively. Dhobi was involved in the killing of three police personnel at Batgund Kapren, Shopian and multiple incidents of firing on police and security forces. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter and it has been taken into case records for further investigation.

A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered at Shopian police station and further investigation has been initiated in the matter. Five terrorists were also killed in an encounter on Sunday in Reban area of Shopian. (ANI)

