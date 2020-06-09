Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agri ordinance will make farmers dependent on corporates: Pb Cong chief

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-06-2020 00:25 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 00:25 IST
Agri ordinance will make farmers dependent on corporates: Pb Cong chief

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Monday slammed the Centre over the ordinance allowing barrier-free trade in the farm sector calling it a “conspiracy” to make farmers dependent on corporate houses. He flayed the Centre for approving the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020 and the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020. “These so-called reforms were in line with recommendations of the Shanta Kumar Committee report prepared by a former BJP CM, which were to dismantle MSP and FCI eventually,” Jakhar alleged in a statement here. He said that the Union Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union minister Harsimrat Badal and Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal had termed the ordinances as beneficial for farmers particularly for those in Punjab.

They said that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) started by the Congress party would continue. “However, this statement is deceiving and hides more than it reveals. The continuation of MSP does not guarantee that the existing system of open ended procurement will continue,” he said.

"The new ordinances in the name of giving the farmers an opportunity to sell anywhere in the country, allow for produce to be purchased by traders outside the mandi, where the state government will not be allowed to regulate and collect fees for rural development,” he added. Claiming that Punjab delivered approximately 300 lakh metric tonnes of grains to the central pool, Jakhar said that implications of these “historically tragic” announcements will be “disastrous”. The Centre had notified two key ordinances to kick in agriculture reforms and help farmers trade freely and fetch better prices.         The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020 allows barrier-free trade in agriculture produce outside the notified APMC (Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees) mandis.

It proposes to bar state governments from imposing taxes on sale and purchase of farm produce undertaken outside the mandis and give farmers the freedom to sell their produce at remunerative prices.         Whereas the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020 empowers farmers to engage with processors, aggregators, wholesalers, large retailers and exporters through advanced agreements on pre-agreed prices..

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Bail set for former police officer in George Floyd case at $1-$1.25 mln-media

Bail for the white former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering African American George Floyd, whose death ignited two weeks of protests, has been raised by 250,000 to 1.25 million, the Minnesota-based Star Tribune said on Monda...

Over half of people tested in Italian city of Bergamo have COVID-19 antibodies

A sample survey has shown that more than half the residents of the northern Italian city of Bergamo have COVID-19 antibodies, city health authorities said on Monday.Of 9,965 residents who had blood tests between April 23 and June 3, 57 of t...

Rocket hit near Baghdad international airport, no casualties

A rocket landed in the perimeter of Baghdad International Airport on Monday, the Iraqi military said.The military said the rocket was launched from an area to the south of the airport and there were no reported damages or casualties.There w...

S.Korean court denies arrest warrant request for Samsung heir

A South Korean court on Tuesday denied an arrest warrant request for Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee after prosecutors accused him of accounting fraud and stock manipulation. The ruling provided at least temporary relief for the vice chairman...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020