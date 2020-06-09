Man trampled to death by tusker in Bengal

Man trampled to death by tusker in BengalPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-06-2020 00:40 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 00:40 IST
A man was trampled to death by atusker in West Bengal's Alipurduar district on Monday, asenior forest official said
The elephant had strayed from the Jaldapara reserveforest and trampled the man to death after he suddenly came infront of the pachyderm, he said
Forest personnel later pushed the elephant back to theforest, the official added.
