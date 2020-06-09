Udhampur's sericulture farmers demand opening of Cocoon Auction Market amid COVID-19 crisis

Farmers employed in sericulture farming in Udhampur have demanded the opening of the Cocoon Auction Market as they are bearing losses amid COVID-19 crisis. Speaking to ANI, Asha Devi, a farmer said, "All women in Larh village are employed in this sector. We used to manage our financial expenses by selling cocoons, but due to lockdown we are bearing a loss"

"We would request the government to open the mandis soon. Villagers here are really stressed as they do not have any other mode of earning. All women of this village are engaged in this work," she added. Another farmer, Pramila Devi said that there is an issue of transportation in this village moreover they are unable to sell cocoons this year due to lockdown, which has just added to their woes.

Speaking to ANI, Krishan Lal from Larh Panchayat ward number four said, "Business of these women has been hit badly. We want that mandi should be opened here only so that they can sell cocoon here itself. They used the sell cocoons before June only but we are really stressed this year". "We used to sell cocoons in Udhampur, now we demand that the cocoons should be sold in our village only," he added.

Arti Sharma, BDC said, "95 per cent of the women from my block are engaged in this business. I would request Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur to allow selling cocoons here only in the markets". (ANI)