11 Kolkata Police personnel test positive for COVID-19

As many as 11 Kolkata Police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of infected policemen in the force to 217, a senior officer said on Tuesday. The 11 infected Kolkata Police personnel were from the combat force, the Police Training School (PTS), and different police stations, the officer said.

"At the moment we have around 217 policemen who have been diagnosed with the disease. We have several of our colleagues who have recovered and resumed duty... I think our colleagues are doing a fabulous job. I wish everyone will be safe and all those down with the disease will get well soon," the IPS officer said. Earlier, 17 police personnel of the Garfa Police Station in the city had tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, a constable posted at the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station in the city had succumbed to the disease while undergoing treatment at the Kolkata National Medical College.