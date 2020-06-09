CM Kejriwal undergoes COVID-19 test

CM Kejriwal undergoes COVID-19 testPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 11:58 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday underwent COVID-19 test after developing sore throat and fever, an official said. The official said the 51-year-old chief minister's fever has come down.
The test report is expected later in the night or by Wednesday morning. The chief minister had gone into self-quarantine after developing mild fever and sore throat.
Kejriwal has not been attending any meeting since Sunday afternoon..
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Delhi