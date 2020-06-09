Minor boy among 5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry

Puducherry, June 9 (PTI): A 11-year-old boy was among five new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry on Tuesday, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said. He told reporters that the five cases also included a returnee from Abu Dhabi in Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala.

The total number of cases in the Union Territory stood at 132 as of Tuesday, he said. Of them, 77 were active cases and the remaining 55 were treated and discharged, the Minister said. The new cases came under contact tracing.

He called upon the people to cooperate with the Health Department in containing the spread of the pandemic. Rao said the number of cases has risen, particularly after the curbs were eased.

"People seem to be more relaxed after the curb were relaxed though the lockdown was extended till this month-end. This resulted in the rise in cases," he said.

"We discussed the present situation in the Union Territory during a meeting of the Disaster Management on Monday," he said adding: "I have urged the Chief Minister to add more beds to the Indira Gandhi medical college hospital, a COVID-19 hospital in Puducherry, to rise to any exigency." Director of Health and Family Welfare Services said out of 8,472 samples tested so far, 8,292 samples tested negative and the results of remaining samples were awaited.