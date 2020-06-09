Left Menu
Maha: Thieves decamp with ATM containing over Rs 17 lakh

Unidentified persons allegedly decamped with an ATM containing over Rs 17 lakh cash at Dahisar village in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-06-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 15:39 IST
Unidentified persons allegedly decamped with an ATM containing over Rs 17 lakh cash at Dahisar village in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. As per the complaint, the incident took place on Sunday night when some unidentified persons broke into an ATM kiosk and tried to open the machine, failing which they decamped with it, senior inspector Chandrakant Yadav of Shil Daighar police station said.

The machine contained cash to the tune of Rs 17.96 lakh, he said, adding that the police were checking the CCTV footage from the scene to ascertain the identities of the accused. An offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further probe was underway, the official said.

