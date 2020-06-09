DCP in Delhi police resumes duty after recovering from COVID-19

DCP in Delhi police resumes duty after recovering from COVID-19PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 16:10 IST
Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) in Delhi Police Monika Bhardwaj, who had tested positive for coronavirus last month, joined the office on Tuesday after recovering from the infection
She was welcomed back to work with garlands by her subordinates, who also clapped and showered flower petals on her
"I thank everyone for the prayers and good wishes. I have joined back today. Thank you," she tweeted.
