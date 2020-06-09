18 IAS, 7 HCS officers transferred in Haryana

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government on Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders of 18 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and seven Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officers with immediate effect. Among the IAS officers who have been shuffled include Amneet P Kumar, Director General, Secondary Education and Secretary, School Education Department, who has been posted as Director General, Medical Education & Research, an official statement said here.

Sumedha Kataria, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Panchkula has been posted as Chief Administrator, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board. J Ganesan, Chief Administrator, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board has been posted as Director, Secondary Education and Secretary School Education Department.

Dusmanta Kumar Behera, Director, Medical Education & Research, and Special Secretary, Medical Education & Research Department has been posted as Managing Director, HAFED. Nishant Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Karnal and Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, has also been given charge of Chief Executive Officer, Karnal Smart City Ltd., Karnal.

Jagdish Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Mahendragarh has been posted as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Sonipat. Rahul Hooda, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rewari has been posted as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Karnal.

Among the HCS officers who have been shuffled include Dinesh Singh Yadav, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sonipat, who has been posted as Additional Director (Administration) Higher Education, Haryana. Vivek Padam Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Hisar has been posted as Additional Director (Administration), Social Justice and Empowerment.