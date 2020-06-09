2 pistols, cartridges recovered from man in Hoshiarpur

Two pistols and 50 cartridges were recovered from a motorcycle-borne man in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district, police said on Tuesday

Jasvir Singh, a resident of Bari Miani village, was booked under the relevant sections of the Arms Act, they said

Acting on a tip-off, the motorcycle was stopped by a team of police near Gilzian crossing here on Monday night, police said. During search, two pistols and 50 cartridges were recovered from him, they said.