CBI officer tests positive for COVID-19 in Kolkata
An officer of the anti-corruption branch of CBI at Nizam Palace here tested positive for coronavirus, sources said. The DIG-rank officer's report came out positive on Monday, they said.The entire office building has been sanitised and strict safety protocols are in place, the sources said.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-06-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 19:16 IST
