Andhra Pradesh reports 147 new COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday reported 147 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,990. The state has 1,510 active cases, state COVID-19 Nodal Officer said.

Two persons died due to the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total toll to 77 persons. India on Tuesday registered highest single-day spike of 9,987 coronavirus cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 2,66,598 cases, according to Union Health Ministry. (ANI)