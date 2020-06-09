Officer suspended for putting obscene photo in WhatsApp group

A junior revenue officer, who had allegedly put an obscene photo in a WhatsApp group, was suspended by the Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday, officials said. Gwalior Divisional Commissioner MP Ojha has suspended Naib Tehsildar (revenue officer) Sonu Gupta, according to a government order.

Gupta was officiating as Tehsildar and was currently posted at Aron tehsil of Guna district. During his suspension period, he will remain attached to the collectors office, the order said.

The action against Gupta came after a former MLA, Rajendra Singh Saluja, lodged a complaint against him with the Kotwali police here recently. According to the complaint, Gupta had uploaded an obscene photo in a WhatsApp group.