Officer suspended for putting obscene photo in WhatsApp group
During his suspension period, he will remain attached to the collectors office, the order said.The action against Gupta came after a former MLA, Rajendra Singh Saluja, lodged a complaint against him with the Kotwali police here recently.PTI | Guna | Updated: 09-06-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 19:58 IST
A junior revenue officer, who had allegedly put an obscene photo in a WhatsApp group, was suspended by the Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday, officials said. Gwalior Divisional Commissioner MP Ojha has suspended Naib Tehsildar (revenue officer) Sonu Gupta, according to a government order.
Gupta was officiating as Tehsildar and was currently posted at Aron tehsil of Guna district. During his suspension period, he will remain attached to the collectors office, the order said.
The action against Gupta came after a former MLA, Rajendra Singh Saluja, lodged a complaint against him with the Kotwali police here recently. According to the complaint, Gupta had uploaded an obscene photo in a WhatsApp group.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajendra Singh Saluja
- Madhya Pradesh
- Tehsildar
- Aron
- Guna district
ALSO READ
COVID-19 dampens Eid celebrations in Madhya Pradesh
Red alert issued for Maharashtra's Vidharbha, Madhya Pradesh as heatwave sweep Central India
Paytm sends 4,000 masks for frontline COVID-19 workers in Madhya Pradesh
BPCL launches cooking gas booking via WhatsApp
PFC to fund projects worth Rs 22K cr in Madhya Pradesh