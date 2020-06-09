Left Menu
Jyotiraditya Scindia tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to Max hospital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 20:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a private hospital here, sources said on Tuesday. Scindia was admitted to the Max Hospital in Saket on Monday, they said.

"He has tested positive for COVID-19," a source said. The BJP leader's mother Madhavi Raje Scindia has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash tweeted, "Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia ji and his mother tested positive for #Covid_19. My prayers for the speedy recovery of both. @JM_Scindia @BJP4India." Jyotiraditya Scindia had shown some symptoms of the infection, following which he was brought to the health facility, the sources said.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra put out a tweet saying, "Prayers for Sh @JM_Scindia Ji & His Mother Get well soon." Recently, Patra was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon after showing novel coronavirus-like symptoms. Patra, who has been discharged, tweeted in Hindi on Tuesday to inform people about his return to his home and said he will take some more time to recover fully. The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital has surged in the last several days.

Delhi recorded 1,007 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 29,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 874.

