Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chardham yatra not to start till June 30 but locals can visit in limited numbers: Devasthanam Board

The Chardham Devasthanam Board issued an order on Tuesday, putting off the chardham yatra until June 30 but allowed locals to visit the four Himalayan temples in limited numbers and with permits from the district administration. The daily limit on the number of local devotees allowed to visit Badrinath is 1,200, the order issued by Chardham Devasthanam Board CEO Ravinath Raman said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 09-06-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 21:47 IST
Chardham yatra not to start till June 30 but locals can visit in limited numbers: Devasthanam Board

The Chardham Devasthanam Board issued an order on Tuesday, putting off the chardham yatra until June 30 but allowed locals to visit the four Himalayan temples in limited numbers and with permits from the district administration. The daily limit on the number of local devotees allowed to visit Badrinath is 1,200, the order issued by Chardham Devasthanam Board CEO Ravinath Raman said. Similarly, the daily limit was 800 for Kedarnath, 600 for Gangotri and 400 for Yamunotri, it said.

People who own hotels and guest houses near the temples can go to these facilities in minimum numbers but they will have to strictly follow the standard operation procedure issued along with the order, it added. However, in concurrence with the views of the priests, stakeholders and hak-hakookdharis of the temples, it has been decided not to start the chardham yatra till June 30, Raman said.

The Uttarakhand government had initially planned to open the famous temples for devotees on a limited scale, along with the rest of the temples in the state, but the priests, hak-hakookdharis and other stakeholders put their foot down, opposing the move for safety reasons. A decision on the chardham yatra will be taken after June 30, the Devasthanam Board CEO said.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-George Floyd's funeral set to begin in Houston, capping two weeks of sadness and outrage

Mourners dressed in black, some of them wearing shirts with the words I cant breathe on them, gathered on Tuesday at a Houston church for the funeral of George Floyd, whose death in police custody inspired anti-racism rallies around the wor...

Austria to open borders to Italy, 20+ European countries

Austria will reopen its borders to Italy and lift a quarantine requirement for travellers from over 20 other European countries next week, officials said on Tuesday, in a further easing of restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus.The...

PCB cancels camp due to rising COVID-19 threat, asks ECB to plan for advanced arrival

The PCB on Tuesday asked the ECB to make arrangements for an advanced arrival of its national team in the UK after cancelling the training camp due to rising cases of COVID-19 in Pakistan. The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB now wants its team...

Afghan government releases 3,000 Taliban prisoners

The Afghan government has released a total of 3,000 Taliban prisoners as a part of an agreement signed between the US and the terrorist group, the National Security Council NSC said on Tuesday. The Government of the Islamic Republic of Afgh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020