India issues demarche to Pak High Commission over alleged targeting of minorities
In the demarche, India also mentioned about concerns expressed by the civil society over the "targeted" persecution of religious and ethnic minorities in Pakistan, they said."India issued a strong demarche to the Pakistani High Commission on the systematic and targeted demolition of houses belonging to minority Hindu community in Chak 52/DB, Yazman, Punjab in Pakistan," said a source.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 22:04 IST
India on Tuesday issued a "strong" demarche to the Pakistani High Commission here over the "systematic" and "targeted" demolition of houses belonging to the minority Hindu community in Punjab province of the neighboring country, official sources said. In the demarche, India also mentioned about concerns expressed by the civil society over the "targeted" persecution of religious and ethnic minorities in Pakistan, they said.
"India issued a strong demarche to the Pakistani High Commission on the systematic and targeted demolition of houses belonging to minority Hindu community in Chak 52/DB, Yazman, Punjab in Pakistan," said a source. In the diplomatic protest note, India referred to the strong condemnation by India's civil society of the alleged targeting of the minority Hindu community in the province despite the occupants producing valid documents of ownership and legal relief granted against demolition of their houses. The sources said India has requested the Pakistani High Commission to inform relevant authorities in Pakistan for "urgent remedial action".
India hoped that the Pakistan government in discharge of its responsibilities will look after the safety security, rights, and freedom of its citizens belonging to minority communities, the sources said.
