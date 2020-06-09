Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mizoram records highest single-day spike of 46 COVID-19 cases

Mizoram on Tuesday reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases so far as 46 more people tested positive for the infection, taking the total in the state to 88, officials said here. Of the 459 samples tested since Monday, 46 people, including 31 women, were found to be positive, they said.There are 87 active cases in the state at present, while the first patient has recovered.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 09-06-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 22:40 IST
Mizoram records highest single-day spike of 46 COVID-19 cases

Mizoram on Tuesday reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases so far as 46 more people tested positive for the infection, taking the total in the state to 88, officials said here. Of the 459 samples tested since Monday, 46 people, including 31 women, were found to be positive, they said.

There are 87 active cases in the state at present, while the first patient has recovered. All the new cases are people who have recently returned to the state, the officials said. While 23 of them have returned from Delhi and Noida, six have come back from Goa, four from Haryana, three from Bengaluru and two each from West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Uttarakhand, they added.

They are aged between 18 and 33 years, and were in quarantine since their arrival. Two of them have already been admitted to hospitals, while the rest are still at the quarantine facilities, the officials said.

They will be shifted to the Zoram Medical College and COVID care centres in their respective districts, an official said. According to him, the government began testing of pooled samples on Tuesday.

He said the results of more than 300 samples were awaited. According to an official statement issued by the state Information and Public Relations Department, 2,747 samples have been tested till date.

As many as 13,659 Rapid Antibody Tests have been conducted so far, it said. An official of the task group on quarantine facilities told PTI that a total of 8,748 people are currently placed in isolation, while 4,138 people have been discharged.

He said more than 192 churches have so far offered their halls for use as quarantine centres. Mizoram now has 87 active cases, of which 47 are males and 40 females.

All of them have returned from different parts of the country..

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Report: Vikings RB Cook eyeing $13M annually

The Minnesota Vikings and running back Dalvin Cook have a gap to bridge in contract negotiations, but they have made progress in attempts to make a deal before training camp, ESPN reported Tuesday. According to ESPN, Cook initially asked fo...

ANALYSIS-Investors brace for market swings as Trump slips in election polls

The U.S. presidential election is re-emerging as a potential risk to markets after a shift in polls that has seen President Donald Trump lose ground to Democrat Joe Biden.Concerns over election-fueled volatility have regained prominence in ...

Pvt sector will be allowed to use ISRO's facilities: Jitendra Singh

The private sector will be allowed to use ISROs facilities and assets and they will be provided a level-playing field in satellites, launches and space-based services, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday, days after the government...

Trump pushes conspiracy theory about Buffalo protester

President Donald Trump on Tuesday advanced an unfounded conspiracy theory about a 75-year-old protester in Buffalo, New York, who was pushed down by police officers, tweeting without evidence that the confrontation may have been a set up. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020