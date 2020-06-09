Coronavirus death toll increases to 415 in West Bengal

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 415 in West Bengal with ten more people succumbing on Tuesday, according to a bulletin of the state health department. It, however, stated that 275 of them had died due to comorbidities where the contagion was incidental.

Only 140 had died in the state directly due to COVID-19, it said. The state registered 372 new cases on Tuesday taking the total number of confirmed cases to 8,985 and the active cases to 4,950.

The state government had till June 7 maintained that 72 patients had died in the state due to co-morbidities where COVID-19 was incidental. Nine people had died of COVID-19 on Monday in the state.

Of the ten who died of the contagion on Tuesday the city reported five, neighboring Howrah district three and one each from North 24 and South Parganas district, it said. The city registered the highest number of 132 new cases in the state during the day, followed by Howrah which reported 38, Birbhum 29, North 24 Parganas 28, South 24 Parganas 22, Purulia 20 and 17 each from Purba Medinipur and Hooghly districts, the bulletin said.

Sixteen cases each were reported from Murshidabad and Darjeeling districts, 12 from Paschim Medinipur, 11 from Coochebehar, five Jalpaiguri, four from Kalimpong, two each from Paschim Burdwan and Malda and one from Alipurduar district, it added. A total of 7,802 samples were tested in the past 24 hours in West Bengal and 155 people discharged from different hospitals during the same period.

So far 3,620 patients have recovered from the disease in West Bengal, the bulletin said.