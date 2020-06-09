Manipur's COVID-19 tally crosses 300 with 22 fresh cases
Manipur recorded 22 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the state's coronavirus tally to 304, officials said.All the patients are Delhi returnees, who were placed under quarantine, a statement issued by the COVID-19 Common Control Room said.They have been shifted to hospitals and contact-tracing has been initiated, it said.Manipur has 243 active COVID-19 cases at present, officials said.PTI | Imphal | Updated: 09-06-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 23:31 IST
