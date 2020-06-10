Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polavaram project works on fast track pace as labourers are back

Even after facing severe labourer and logistic problems due to the COVID-19, the Polavaram project work in Andhra Pradesh is at a brisk pace, General Manager, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), Sathish Angara said on Tuesday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 10-06-2020 03:24 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 03:24 IST
Polavaram project works on fast track pace as labourers are back
Polavaram Project site (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Even after facing severe labourer and logistic problems due to the COVID-19, the Polavaram project work in Andhra Pradesh is at a brisk pace, General Manager, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), Sathish Angara said on Tuesday. The MEIL is executing the project works in a systematic way keeping in mind the deadlines and it is confident of completion of the project in time.

"Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, construction works for the world's biggest Spillway have gained further momentum. Apart from the works related to spill channel, approach channel, pilot channel, earth cum rockfill dam and 1, 2, 3 gap works are going on at a fast track mode. We are confident of completing the project within the deadlines," Angara said. The world's most massive Spillway of this project is being constructed in a way to facilitate a flow of 50 lakh Cusecs flood water. Currently, the world's biggest Spillway belongs to the Chinese Three Gorges project that has a capacity of 47 lakh Cusecs. MEIL is constructing Polavaram Spillway, with 3 lakh Cusecs more capacity than the Three Gorge project.

Explaining about the challenges posed by COVID-19, Sathish said, "The state government and MEIL took all care to continue that pace amidst the Corona fear since April. Corona had its effect not only on labourers, but it also affected the supply of steel, cement and other raw materials. As the whole logistic system came to a standstill during April and May, it resulted in several obstacles for the project works." "The company organised a medical camp for labourers in association with the district health department, and all the required tests are being done regularly in this camp. Labour was provided with nutritious food to boost immunity and special incentives given to them for working during Corona crisis," added Sathish.

Labour who went to their native places is again slowly returning to join in the works. "Confidence in the MEIL is bringing them back to the project location. All these returning labourers tested in special medical camps, and they are allowed to work. So far, over 1000 people have returned, and this number expected to increase by end this week. MEIL is arranging special transport facilities for them," Said Sathish. (ANI)

TRENDING

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Centrapay and Coca-Cola Amatil partner to give bitcoin payment option

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Telangana reports 178 new cases, total count stands at 3,920

Telangana on Tuesday reported 178 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 3920, said health department. With 8 more deaths, the death toll in the state now stands at 148.178 more COVID-19 cases and 8 de...

US Navy prepares to ban all displays of Confederate battle flags: Naval Operations Chief

Washington D.C. US, June 10 SputnikANI The US Navy is preparing an order to prohibit the flying of the Confederate battle flag from the 1861-65 Civil War on any of its ships, buildings, installations or aircraft, Chief of Naval Operations A...

Mavericks' Cuban: Must confront privilege to address racism

Mark Cuban called on people of all races to engage in uncomfortable conversations to move forward collectively in a conversation about racism and social justice at an event outside of American Airlines Center on Tuesday. The Courageous Conv...

WRAPUP 6-George Floyd hailed as 'cornerstone of a movement' at funeral, family calls for justice

George Floyd, a black man whose death under the knee of a white police officer roused worldwide protests against racial injustice, was memorialized at his funeral on Wednesday as an ordinary brother transformed by fate into the cornerstone ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020