Polavaram project works on fast track pace as labourers are back

Even after facing severe labourer and logistic problems due to the COVID-19, the Polavaram project work in Andhra Pradesh is at a brisk pace, General Manager, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), Sathish Angara said on Tuesday. The MEIL is executing the project works in a systematic way keeping in mind the deadlines and it is confident of completion of the project in time.

"Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, construction works for the world's biggest Spillway have gained further momentum. Apart from the works related to spill channel, approach channel, pilot channel, earth cum rockfill dam and 1, 2, 3 gap works are going on at a fast track mode. We are confident of completing the project within the deadlines," Angara said. The world's most massive Spillway of this project is being constructed in a way to facilitate a flow of 50 lakh Cusecs flood water. Currently, the world's biggest Spillway belongs to the Chinese Three Gorges project that has a capacity of 47 lakh Cusecs. MEIL is constructing Polavaram Spillway, with 3 lakh Cusecs more capacity than the Three Gorge project.

Explaining about the challenges posed by COVID-19, Sathish said, "The state government and MEIL took all care to continue that pace amidst the Corona fear since April. Corona had its effect not only on labourers, but it also affected the supply of steel, cement and other raw materials. As the whole logistic system came to a standstill during April and May, it resulted in several obstacles for the project works." "The company organised a medical camp for labourers in association with the district health department, and all the required tests are being done regularly in this camp. Labour was provided with nutritious food to boost immunity and special incentives given to them for working during Corona crisis," added Sathish.

Labour who went to their native places is again slowly returning to join in the works. "Confidence in the MEIL is bringing them back to the project location. All these returning labourers tested in special medical camps, and they are allowed to work. So far, over 1000 people have returned, and this number expected to increase by end this week. MEIL is arranging special transport facilities for them," Said Sathish. (ANI)